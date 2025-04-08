Live
- Kiran International School Hosts Successful 5KM Cyclothon for World Health Day
- Tilak Verma’s Brilliant Comeback After Controversial Retirement
- Seema Kapoor launches autobiography ‘Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak’
- China may devalue Yuan: Economist
- Study finds 1 in 3,000 people at risk of punctured lung from faulty gene
- India's AC Usage Surges As Heatwaves Drive 10.4% Electricity Demand Spike
- Telangana govt to team up with Singapore
- IT sector not overly concerned with US tariffs: IT Secy
- DKS calls for urgent action to protect Bengaluru’s lakes and public land
- Aspirants want to know if a new CM name also is likely
Amazon.in’s Mega Electronics Days: Get top gadgets from 8th April till 13th April 2025
- Enjoy top deals from popular brands such as Apple, boAt, Sony and more
- Avail upto 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda, HDFC and HSBC credit card EMI transactions
Whether you are eyeing a new smartwatch, tablet, or a great pair of headphones, now’s the perfect time to upgrade with Amazon.in’s Mega Electronics Days going live from 8th April. Customers can get up to 80% off on a wide selection of gadgets from popular brands. Additionally, customers can also avail upto 80% instant discount with Bank of Baroda*, HDFC* and HSBC* credit card EMI transactions (terms & conditions apply) during the event. Upgrade your gadget game with Amazon.in.
- boAt Airdopes 91 Prime: Experience uninterrupted sound with boAt Airdopes 91 Prime. It comes with features such as IWP technology, up to 45 hours of playtime and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 729
- Amazfit Active smartwatch: Amazfit Active smartwatch boasts features such as temperature sensor, ultra large always-on display and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, this smartwatch is 5ATM water resistant and has an ultra long battery life. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7,499
- OnePlus Pad Go: Featuring 11.35” screen and Dolby Atmos sound, OnePlus Pad Go helps one dive into uninterrupted entertainment. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 16,999
- Apple Watch SE: The Apple Watch SE is a perfect combination of style and functionality. It comes with features such as heart rate monitor, fitness & sleep tracking and emergency SOS. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 20,499
- Sony WH 1000XM4: With 30 hour battery life, touch and voice control, these headphones are the best buy for customers looking for a wholesome sound experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 20,990
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Samsung Galaxy Watch6 comes equipped with BP & ECG features, sleep monitor and more that help one keep a track on their health. It also comes with a Tap & Pay feature that allows one to make contactless and secure payment. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 24,999
- Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Sporting the power of AI with Google Assistant, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a 12.7” 3K display and Quad JBL speakers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 30,999
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN art lens: With an aperture range till f/16 and resistance coating, this is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 73,490
- Fujifilm X-H2S camera: Fujifilm X-H2S is a high speed professional camera that is suitable for every occasion - vlogging, weddings and others. It features subject detection autofocus, 40fps shoot and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 182,000
- Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 mirrorless vlog camera: Capture more of your world with Sony Alpha mirrorless vlog camera. It comes with features such as 5 Axis image stabilization and CMOS sensor. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 214,990
Discover more offers on gadgets here
Exciting offers from leading partner banks
Avail up to 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda, HDFC and HSBC credit card EMI transactions.
Bumper rewards with Amazon Pay
Customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card get unlimited 5% (Prime customers) and 3% (non-Primeembers) cashback along with exciting rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Visit Amazon Pay to find out more
Save MORE with Amazon Prime membership!
Prime takes the very best of what Amazon offers and gives members fast, free delivery, savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in one affordable membership. In India, members get free Same-Day Delivery on over 10 lakh and Next-Day Delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, exclusive access to Prime Day and early access to other Amazon sale events & deals. Amazon Prime also provides unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to millions songs, ad-free and millions of podcasts with Amazon Music, a free rotating selection of e-books, magazines and comics and access to the monthly free-in game content and benefits with Prime Gaming. Anyone can join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at ₹1,499 – with full shopping & entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at ₹799 – with full shopping benefits & limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping Edition at ₹299 – which is tailored for customers only looking for shipping and shopping benefits and does not include any digital or entertainment benefits such as Prime Video or Amazon Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now.
Get GST benefits with Amazon Business
Great Savings for Business Buyers on Amazon Business: Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with a GST invoice with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories. Register for Amazon Business free to avail the offers*
Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.