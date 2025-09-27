Apna.co Launches AI-Powered ‘Apna Safety’ to Combat Job Scams During India’s Festive Hiring Surge

As India enters its peak hiring season, Apna.co, the country’s leading jobs and careers platform, has unveiled ‘Apna Safety’, an AI-powered recruiter verification system designed to prevent job scams and protect millions of job seekers during the festive hiring surge.

Apna Safety delivered strong results in its August and September 2025 pilot. More than 146,000 recruiters were verified through AI checks, leading to a 45% reduction in fraud exposure for jobseekers. Within two months, safety-related complaints on Apna’s Play Store listing fell by 60 percent, and the app reached a 4.7 rating on the Play Store, the highest among jobs platforms in India.

More than half of verified cases were related to opportunities for freshers and first-time jobseekers, a group historically most targeted by scams. These outcomes show Apna’s proactive approach to platform safety, and demonstrate that AI-driven verification can scale while strengthening trust across India’s hiring ecosystem.

Apna Safety allows candidates to verify a recruiter’s authenticity by entering a phone number on the Apna app or at apna.co/apna-safety . Recruiters are flagged as active, blocked, or unregistered, and suspicious profiles can be reported through the same flow. Apna’s AI system runs multiple layers of verification. Company legitimacy is checked against GST, PAN, and CIN records, while recruiter details are validated using Aadhaar. The system then cross-references this information with domains, legal business names, and digital activity patterns to generate a credibility score. Recruiters who fail these checks are restricted or blocked, protecting candidates from fraud at the start of their search.

Apna Safety also flags common scam patterns within the app. Candidates are alerted to red flags such as demands for registration fees, security deposits, training charges, opening bank accounts, salary transfers, or pressure to buy digital products as a condition of employment. By embedding these alerts in the job search experience, Apna warns candidates in real time and reinforces trust in the hiring process.

Fraudulent job practices remain one of India’s most persistent employment risks. Common tactics include fraudsters impersonating recruiters from various companies and asking for fake registration fees, security deposits, or training/course charges, as well as demanding that candidates open bank accounts, transfer salaries, or purchase digital products as a condition of employment.

According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Indians lost over ₹22,800 crore to cyber fraud in 2024, with job-related and part-time/WFH scams emerging as the single largest category of complaints. Industry estimates suggest job-related scams alone may have cost India roughly ₹5,100 crore. The hardest hit are frontline roles such as e-commerce, logistics, telecalling, customer support, and warehouse operations, where hiring is most intense ahead of the festive season and freshers are most vulnerable.

Commenting on the launch, Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO of Apna.co, said: “Every year, lakhs of Indians fall prey to recruitment scams, and that is simply unacceptable. This is an industry-wide threat to the trust on which livelihoods are built. With AI-powered Apna Safety, we are setting a new standard for verification and accountability in the hiring ecosystem and moving decisively toward a scam-free job market. In Q3 2025 alone, Apna facilitated over 2.7 crore job applications, evidence of both the scale of opportunity and the responsibility we carry. Our mission is clear: every Indian should be able to pursue opportunity with confidence, dignity, and safety. We will keep raising the bar until trust becomes the default currency of India’s workforce.”