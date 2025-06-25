Apple Confirms iCloud Outage Affected Photos, Find My, and Other Services — Here's What Happened

Apple users were hit with a variety of interruptions to services on the 25th of June earlier in the day, when a variety of Apple iCloud outage features include Photos, Apple Find My not working, iCloud Mail and more were affected temporarily. According to Apple's Status page on the System Status webpage, the problems started at 12:06 AM at IST and were solved by 4:30 am.

Apple service disruption 2025 was:

iCloud Mail

Photos

Find My

iCloud Account & Sign-In

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)

Its Find My service, which assists users in tracking their Apple devices and share their locations encountered problems between 12:10 AM until 3:00 am. Apple's official description for all services said it was "some users were affected" and might be having "experienced an issue" or "a problem" with access or function.

Information from the website that tracks outages -- Downdetector also revealed a substantial increase in reports around 1:15 AM, with the highest number of 908 complaints of iCloud Photos issue. The majority of complaints were connected to email access (50 percent) which was followed by issues with connection to servers (26 percent) and issues connecting or syncing files (24 percent).

Users experienced a variety of glitches in the time of iCloud down today. There were numerous requests for users to "sign into account to verify Apple ID," while some users were unable to send or receive email as a result of "sender invalid" errors. Many also noted that synchronizing between Apple devices was no longer completely.

What Apple has said

Like always, Apple has not issued any specific explanation of the reason for the interruption however they did confirm the services are been restored to normal. At present there is no action from users needed, and the status dashboard for the system shows green all over the board.