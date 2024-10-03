Apple Diwali Sale Begins: Discounts on iPhone 16, MacBooks, iPads and Cashback Offers

Apple's much-awaited Diwali sale is now live, bringing exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and fantastic deals across various products. The sale includes enticing offers from iPhones to MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches to help you save big. Let’s explore the offers in more detail.



Exciting Offers Across Apple Products

During the Apple Diwali sale, customers can enjoy an instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select purchases. This offer is valid for American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cardholders, who can also opt for 12-month no-cost EMI options. The cashback deals are quite attractive—₹5,000 off on the iPhone 16 series, ₹10,000 off on the MacBook Air M3 or MacBook Pro, and ₹8,000 cashback for the MacBook Air M2.

For a limited time, Apple is also giving away Beats Solo Buds for free with the purchase of iPhone 15. This offer, however, is only available until October 4. You can get up to ₹6,000 cashback on iPads and Apple Watches, along with free engraving options on iPads to add a personal touch.



If you're planning to purchase AirPods, there's an instant cashback of up to ₹4,000, and just like iPads, you can get free engraving on your new AirPods. As an added benefit, customers purchasing eligible products during the sale will also receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple Music.



Apple Trade-In for Maximum Savings

Apple's Trade-In program has always been an attractive option for those wanting to upgrade, and the Diwali sale takes it to a new level. With Apple Trade-In, you can get instant credit for your new iPhone by exchanging your eligible old smartphone. During the sale, you can get up to ₹67,500 credit for trading in your iPhone 15 Pro Max or ₹61,500 for an iPhone 15 Pro.

If you exchange your iPhone 15 Pro for the iPhone 16 Pro, it will effectively bring down the price of the new phone to approximately ₹58,000—much lower than the standard retail price of the iPhone 16 (128GB). This makes it an excellent opportunity for customers looking to upgrade their devices at a reduced cost.

Apple has also shared a list of eligible Android smartphones for the Trade-In offer, which includes brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and Redmi, with even the Poco X3 making the list.

Key Sale Details

- Cashback Offers: Up to ₹10,000 cashback on select Apple products.

- No-Cost EMI: 12-month no-cost EMI for American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cardholders.

- Free Beats Solo Buds: Available with iPhone 15 purchase (valid until October 4).

- AirPods and iPads: Up to ₹4,000 cashback and free engraving.

- Apple Trade-In: Credit up to ₹67,500 for eligible smartphones, allowing for major savings on new devices.

Apple’s Diwali sale is a golden opportunity to upgrade your gadgets at significant savings, along with great cashback deals and freebies. Whether you're planning to buy a new iPhone, MacBook, or iPad, this sale has something for everyone, making it an ideal time to invest in the latest Apple technology.