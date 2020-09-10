Apple opens its world's first floating retail store in Singapore

On Thursday, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker opened Apple Marina Bay Sands, its first floating retail store with a glass dome that looks like a floating sphere and rests on the water.

The store brings a new retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in the country.

"Our retail stores bring the best of Apple together, and we're so proud to welcome you to our newest home in Singapore, the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands. Enjoy the view!" Apple CEO Tim Cook shared in a tweet.

The all-glass dome structure is fully self-supported, consist of 114 pieces of glass with just 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural stability.

Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an oculus situated at the apex of the dome offers a flooding ray of light that travels from space, as per Apple.

The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each exclusively shaped to counter sun angles and give a night time lighting effect.

With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.

Visitors can also explore curated Apple products and accessories, receive personal technical support or take in the striking view of Marina Bay.

"The Forum is centered around a Video Wall, which will serve as the stage for 'Today at Apple' sessions featuring Singapore's artists, musicians and creators," Apple further added.

In 2017, Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road.

Last year in July, its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, was opened.