Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch 'tipped off'

Apple is expected to unveil the much-anticipated Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this year, according to noted analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research. The rugged third-generation smartwatch could debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and the iPhone 17 lineup at Apple’s annual September launch event.



While initial reports hinted at a 2024 launch, the new timeline places the Ultra 3 firmly in the spotlight for 2025. If true, it would mark one of Apple’s most expansive product launches in years. Pu's roadmap, which outlines Apple’s plans through 2027, also hints at the simultaneous debut of a new smart speaker — potentially the HomePod 6.

The last major upgrade to the Ultra line came in 2023 with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Since then, Apple has only introduced a new color option, leaving fans eager for more substantial improvements. Now, expectations are mounting for the Ultra 3 to bring meaningful changes — including improved battery life, an enhanced LTPO 3 OLED display, and potentially even satellite connectivity, a feature long speculated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

What to Expect:

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Longer battery life, upgraded display, satellite support (rumored)

Apple Watch Series 11

iPhone 17 lineup

New HomePod model (possibly HomePod 6)

At Apple’s recent WWDC 2025, the company also introduced watchOS 26, featuring a redesigned interface and smarter tools for health tracking, messaging, and daily productivity — likely to power the new Apple Watches out of the box.

Looking ahead, Pu forecasts an exciting future for Apple’s wearables:

2026: Launch of Apple Watch Series 12 and third-gen AirPods Pro

2027: Introduction of blood pressure monitoring in Apple Watch, Apple smart glasses, and a budget-friendly "Vision Air" mixed-reality headset

These predictions align with earlier insights from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also pegged 2025 for the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s debut. With both analysts echoing similar timelines, Apple seems poised for a major overhaul across its devices in the coming years.

Stay tuned as September draws closer — Apple’s fall event could reshape the future of its wearable and mobile tech ecosystem.