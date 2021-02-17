PM Modi addressed the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) 's Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that aspirations of 130 crore Indians push the government to move faster.







Addressing the IT industry, the PM Modi said: "Looking at the image India's technology has today globally, the country pins its hopes on you. A lot of aspirations ride on you."

"You've ensured that our technology becomes as indigenous as possible. Your solutions, too, should now have a Make For India mark," Prime Minister Modi said.

Praising the sector's contribution during the coronavirus disease outbreak, Prime Minister Modi said: "At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2% growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 billion dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast."

The National Digital Communication Policy attempts to make India a global hub for digital products, Prime Minister Modi said.