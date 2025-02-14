Celebrate 7 Years of Xiaomi Smart TVs with Exclusive Anniversary Deals on Home Entertainment

Xiaomi India is celebrating seven remarkable years of its TV lineup with an exclusive anniversary sale, making it the perfect time to bring home a Xiaomi Smart TV. To mark this milestone, the global technology leader is offering special discounted prices on its TVs, available on mi.com and at certified retailers, giving consumers the chance to elevate their home entertainment experience.

Over the past seven years, Xiaomi has established itself as a leader in the TV category, selling over 1.2 crore Smart TVs across 19,400 pin codes, redefining the way India watches television.









Xiaomi’s innovative range of Smart TVs seamlessly combines sleek design with advanced smart features, transforming your living room into a fully integrated entertainment hub. With an intuitive interface and seamless connectivity, Xiaomi Smart TVs set a new standard for modern home entertainment. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your viewing experience or immerse yourself in stunning audio, don’t miss out on these limited-time offers.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series





Designed for an effortless entertainment experience, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series brings all your favourite movies, shows, and live TV together in one place. With Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, finding and streaming content is easier than ever. Enjoy stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, immersive sound with powerful 30W speakers, and a sleek, bezel-less design that adds a touch of elegance to your space. Plus, with 32GB of storage, there’s plenty of room for all your must-have apps. Perfect for movie nights, binge-watching, or catching up on live sports—this TV is built to elevate your home entertainment!

Xiaomi X Series





The Xiaomi X Series is another standout television in Xiaomi’s TV portfolio. Offering stunning 4K HDR clarity and an ultra-smooth viewing experience with Dolby Vision and HDR 10. Cinema becomes truly real with enhanced detail and vibrant colours, making your viewing experience one-of-a-kind.

The TV is designed to blend seamlessly into any space - whether it’s your bedroom or living room. Its premium metallic bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance, while 30W Dolby Audio delivers immersive sound, ideal for cozy karaoke nights at home. The X Series 2024 Edition ensures flawless 4K clarity for uninterrupted entertainment with your family.

Also available on sale, is the series’s Google Built-In variant in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The Google Powered device seamlessly integrates movies, shows, live TV, and more from various apps and subscriptions, organizing content based on user preferences. The built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control of both the TV and other smart home devices. Additionally, Chromecast enables easy content syncing from smartphones and tablets.

Xiaomi Smart TV





Transform your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub with the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 2024 Edition. Whether you're diving into a weekend movie marathon or catching up on your favourite shows, its stunning 4K clarity, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 bring every scene to life with rich details and vibrant colours.

Designed to complement any space, its sleek, borderless metal frame adds a touch of elegance, while 30W Dolby Audio with DTS X ensures an immersive, theatre-like sound experience. Elevate your everyday entertainment and make every watch feel like a big-screen event!

Price and Availability:

Series Selling Price Offer Price Online Offers Offline Offers A Series 14499 12499 X Series 27499 25499 With NBFC starting at 2299 (Zero Cost, Zero Downpayment) X Pro Series 28999 28999 X Pro QLED Series 32999 3299 NCEMI Schemes Starting at 3999 With NBFC starting at 2999 (Zero Cost, Zero Downpayment) NCEMI Schemes 3,6,9,2,1 NBFC Schemes - 6 | 0,9 | 0,12 | 0

What’s more, bringing home a Xiaomi TV means enjoying a truly seamless experience from start to finish. With hassle-free installation within 3 hours of the appointment, a 60-minute response time for any queries or support, and swift doorstep solutions within 24 hours, Xiaomi ensures reliable and efficient service every step of the way.







