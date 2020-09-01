Compared: Jio Fiber New Plans vs Old Plans

On Monday, Jio Fiber announced a series of new broadband plans and revised some of the current plans. Jio Fiber's monthly plans now start from Rs. 399 with Internet speed of 30 Mbps. Reliance Jio also offers other options that provide speeds of up to 1 Gbps with unlimited voice calls and access to up to 12 streaming services. The plans have been introduced to make the service more affordable. If you're wondering exactly how the new plans differ from previous Jio Fiber offerings, we're here to explain.

As mentioned, the new Jio Fiber plans, updated on the official website, now start at Rs. 399 and include six other price points: Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,499, and Rs 8,499, and Rs 399 plan is new as Jio Fiber previously started at Rs 699.

The most significant change, other than the new base plan, is that all plans now get symmetric speed, i.e., the download speed will be equal to the upload speed. Previously, Jio Fiber only used to provide 10 per cent of the plan speed for uploads. Additionally, Netflix is a new addition to the portfolio of streaming apps that Jio Fiber offers free access to with select plans. Also, Jio claims to offer truly unlimited internet with Rs 1,499 and lower-priced plans; however, there is a 3300GB FUP, after which your internet speed may drop, or the connection may be interrupted due to abuse.

Jio Fiber: New Plans vs Old Plans

The Rs 399 plan is the new Jio Fiber Bronze plan and comes with 30Mbps speeds with unlimited voice calls, but the plan does not include any streaming app subscriptions.

The new Rs 699 Jio Fiber plan is now called the "Silver plan" and is losing access to streaming apps like JioCinema and JioSaavn three times over. Other benefits are pretty similar to before, and it comes with a speed of 100 Mbps.

The next plan in the series, called the Jio Fiber Gold plan, costs Rs 999 and offers speeds of 150 Mbps with subscriptions to 11 streaming apps from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, JioCinema, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, HoiChoi, and ALTBalaji. It's unclear which of these apps will be missing, but Netflix is likely to be a new addition to the Jio Fiber service as well. As Jio Fiber pointed out, the value of these subscriptions is Rs 1,100 each month. Previously, the company offered Rs. 849, the Silver plan and offered speed of 100 Mbps and allowed streaming applications to access only thrice. It comes with a FUP limit of 800GB.

Reliance Jio Fiber has three more plans: Rs 2,499, Rs 3,499, and Rs 8,499. Rs and Rs 2,499 plan is now called Diamond +, instead of Diamond, and offers 500Mbps speeds up to 4,000GB and access to all 12 streaming apps. There is also the Rs 3,499 Platinum plan, which originally cost Rs 3,999. It still offers 1Gbps speeds up to 7500GB, as well as access to all 12 streaming apps. Lastly, there are Rs 8,499 Titanium plan similar to the previous one and still offers a speed of 1Gbps with up to 15,000GB of data.