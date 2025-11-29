Croma Black Friday Deal Drops iPhone 17 Pro Below ₹80,000

Black Friday sales are underway across India, and electronic retailers are rolling out some of their strongest offers of the year. Croma has joined the festive discount wave with significant price cuts on Apple’s latest smartphones, including a rare deal that brings the iPhone 17 Pro below the ₹80,000 mark. The limited-period offer runs until 30 November, giving shoppers a narrow window to take advantage of deep discounts, cashback and exchange bonuses.

How the Price of the iPhone 17 Pro Falls Below ₹80,000

Croma has listed the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) at ₹1,34,900. Buyers can immediately reduce the price through bank cashback of up to ₹3,000 and an exchange bonus worth ₹12,000. The biggest reduction comes when customers trade in a recent premium device. For instance, swapping an iPhone 15 Pro brings the effective price to around ₹79,900, making this one of the most aggressive iPhone 17 Pro deals offered during a major retail event.

Savings on the iPhone 17 Pro Max

The higher-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at ₹1,49,900, is also part of the Black Friday promotion. The same set of bank offers and exchange opportunities apply. Customers exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro Max may see the final cost fall to approximately ₹94,900, a sizeable reduction for Apple’s top-tier model.

iPhone Air Discount Brings Price Near ₹54,900

Croma is extending the Black Friday benefits to the iPhone Air 256GB as well. Listed at ₹1,19,900, the device becomes significantly more affordable when combined with ₹3,000 in bank cashback, coupons of up to ₹10,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹12,000. Those trading in an iPhone 15 can bring the effective price down to nearly ₹54,900, marking one of the lowest prices seen for the model this season.

What the iPhone 17 Pro Series Offers

Apple’s latest Pro lineup maintains its two-size configuration with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Both screens use Super Retina XDR OLED technology and now deliver peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits, a noticeable improvement over the previous generation. The company has also enhanced durability by introducing Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and—for the first time—the back. According to Apple, the upgraded material provides three times the scratch resistance and four times the crack protection compared to earlier back panels.

The displays continue to support ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz, along with Always On Display functionality.

Performance and Thermal Improvements

Inside, both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chipset and run iOS 26. The new vapour chamber system, laser-welded into the frame and filled with deionised water, enhances heat dissipation during intensive workloads. Apple says this redesign, coupled with the larger internal structure of the Pro Max, enables the device to offer “the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone.”

The A19 Pro focuses on delivering consistent performance with a six-core CPU optimised for sustained workloads and a six-core GPU equipped with neural accelerators. The system is built to handle real-time ray tracing, console-grade gaming, and advanced on-device AI processing, including language models.

With strong discounts, attractive exchange values, and improved hardware, Croma’s Black Friday offers present an excellent opportunity for buyers looking to upgrade to Apple’s 2025 flagship devices.