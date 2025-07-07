Don’t Miss $220 Off the Sleek Galaxy S25 Edge – Limited-Time Offer

Live
Prime Day is next week. But Amazon has already discounted the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Prime Day is only five days away and the Galaxy S25 Edge already enjoys a $220 Galaxy S25 Edge discount. You can get Samsung's ultra-slim flagship smartphone in its 512GB version for 18% less. This promo is only valid for certain colorways.
Prime Day is just around the bend, and some of you may be tempted wait. It's impossible to predict whether or not the Galaxy Ai handset's price will fall further next week. If you're not in the mood to wait, this $220 off is a great Galaxy S25 Edge savings option.
The Samsung Galaxy S25, despite not having the largest battery or longest battery life is still attractive.
It is incredibly bright and eliminates any problems with outdoor visibility. Our tests revealed that it is a little brighter and more accurate in color than the Galaxy S25+. Learn more about the display in our Galaxy S25 Edge Review.
If you were wondering, the Android smartphone also has a very capable camera. It includes 512GB of storage, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and a 200MP wide sensor akin to Samsung’s costlier S25 Ultra model.
The entry Samsung smartphone doubles the storage and comes with a significant markdown at the big-box store.
That's not it! In its thin 5.8mm body, the S25 Edge houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The flagship SoC delivers solid performance, but doesn't match the S25 ultra or Galaxy S25+ in terms of raw horsepower.
If you were planning to buy the Galaxy S25 Edge deal in the summer, but didn't want to wait for Prime Day, this is a good time to pick up the $1,220 version for under $1,000.