Endefo Enfit Neo Smartwatch: An Affordable Brilliance in Health and Style

The Endefo Enfit Neo stands out as an affordable smartwatch, packing an array of features like Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. Its expansive and vivid display, extended battery life, and water-resistant design deliver a compelling package for budget-conscious consumers.



In the box was a Smartwatch – an Endefo Enfit Neo smartwatch in orange- a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a one-year warranty card, and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.

The standout feature of the Enfit Neo is undoubtedly its display. The Smartwatch has a rectangular design with a large 1.9-inch display. The display remains clear indoors or outdoors, and the touch responsiveness is commendable. The watch also has a flat design, making it comfortable to wear for longer. This Smartwatch has an IP67 rating, which makes it water-resistant. On the right side of the watch, there is a physical button that can be used to turn the watch on and off and navigate through the menus. The Endefo Enfit Neo flaunts a comfortable and replaceable orange silicone strap. The strap is easy to change, and it is comfortable to wear. Its build quality is also okay according to the price it comes for.

The Endefo Enfit Neo connects Android and iPhone with its compatible app, FITPASS. The built-in voice assistant feature is compatible with Android and iOS, broadening its user base. The ease of synchronization with smartphones enhances the overall user experience, making it a convenient extension of the user's digital life. The Smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity and can notify you of calls and notifications. Once the Smartwatch is connected to the app, you can use the Smartwatch to control the phone to make and answer phone calls. You can also view the call history of the Smartwatch, and the sound quality is also good.

This Smartwatch from Endefo has a good user interface. You can swipe for shortcuts to various applications like Bluetooth, watch settings, torch, menu, adjust brightness, stopwatch, calculator and more. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe right to find various apps, and swipe left to see the phone call list. When you press the crown, you will find 36 apps listed on the Smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in 4 Menu Styles – Grid Style, Gypsophila Style, Grid9 Style and List Slide.

Battery

The Smartwatch manages to strike a balance between functionality and energy efficiency, ensuring that users can go about their day without worrying about charging, depending on usage. With prolonged battery life, the Enfit Neo proves to be a reliable companion for users who value sustained usage without the hassle of frequent charging. Although not topping its class, it exceeds most users' needs and outperforms many smartwatch counterparts. The convenience of the included magnetic charger enhances the overall user experience, ensuring a hassle-free recharge that takes approximately 2 hours for a full charge.

Performance

Equipped with various features, the Enfit Neo smartwatch delivers commendable performance in multiple aspects. The heart rate monitoring feature provides real-time data, offering insights into users' cardiovascular health during workouts and daily activities. The blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking functionalities contribute to a more comprehensive health monitoring experience. The sleep tracking feature is also accurate and provides detailed insights into your sleep quality. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling adds a layer of convenience for users on the go. The Smartwatch's responsiveness and smooth operation showcase its ability to handle diverse tasks without compromising performance.

The activity tracking feature is also accurate, providing a variety of data that can be used to track your fitness progress. The 135+ sports modes are an excellent addition, and they allow you to track your performance in a variety of different activities. IP67 water resistance features will enable you to wear it during swimming or other water-based activities. The watch also has other features such as a sedentary reminder, blood pressure monitor, stress detector, weather forecast, alarm clock and music player.

Price and Availability

One of the Enfit Neo's most appealing aspects is its competitive pricing; it comes for less than Rs 2000. It offers a robust set of features typically found in more expensive smartwatches, making it an excellent value for the money. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Verdict

The Endefo Enfit Neo stands out as a captivating smartwatch that seamlessly blends aesthetics and functionality. Its chic design, extensive fitness tracking features, and affordable price tag collectively make it a top choice for individuals seeking an active and connected lifestyle. It's essential to note the absence of built-in GPS. While it may not boast the expansive app ecosystem found in some competitors, it excels in delivering essential functionalities with finesse, making a notable impact in the smartwatch market. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or want a stylish and efficient smartwatch, the Endefo Enfit Neo merits serious consideration.