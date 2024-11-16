ESPN Tests AI Avatar' FACTS' for Sports Analytics

On its SEC Nation college football show, ESPN is experimenting with an AI-powered avatar named FACTS. Designed to promote "education and fun around sports analytics," FACTS draws on ESPN Analytics for insights like the Football Power Index (FPI), player statistics, and game schedules.

While the avatar's on-screen debut is yet to be seen, it's described as a bot-like version of Howie Schwab, ESPN's first statistician and the star of the 2000s game show Stump the Schwab. FACTS represents ESPN's continued foray into generative AI, building on its AI-written game recaps already live on its website.

FACTS leverages Nvidia's ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine), integrates with Azure OpenAI for language processing, and uses ElevenLabs for text-to-speech functionality. Despite its advanced capabilities, ESPN emphasizes that FACTS is "absolutely not" intended to replace journalists or on-air talent.

During the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference, the network stated: "FACTS is designed to test innovations out in the market and create an outlet for ESPN Analytics' data to be accessible to fans in an engaging and enjoyable segment."

As the AI bot undergoes development, its introduction could redefine how ESPN blends analytics and entertainment for sports enthusiasts.