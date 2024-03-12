'Fisheries crucial for food security and livelihood'

Kochi : The fisheries sector plays a crucial role in ensuring the food and nutritional security as well as the livelihood of millions of fishermen in the country, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) former Director General S. Ayyappan said on Tuesday.

"Fish, fishers, and fisheries are key areas that require focused attention as it is central to the Blue Economy. Scientists should focus on safeguarding the livelihoods of fishermen and strengthening India’s food production system," he said.



Acknowledging the undeniable challenges of climate change and marine pollution, he underlined the need for research efforts to prioritise solutions for these issues.



A stalwart in India's fisheries research, Dr Ayyappan was conferred with a prestigious honorary fellowship from the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI).



On the value of research funding, the former ICAR DG said investment in the field of research is returned to society more than ten times over in terms of societal benefits. Appreciating the CMFR's pioneering research in the sector, he stressed the need for continued innovation and collaboration in the field.

