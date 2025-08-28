Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (28 August 2025) – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & Rewards

Garena’s Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most popular battle royale games, loved for its smooth gameplay and thrilling action.

Redeem codes are 12–16 character alphanumeric codes officially released by Garena. Players can use them to claim free in-game items such as:

Gun skins

Character bundles

Diamonds

Emotes

Other rewards

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (28 August 2025)

Here are today’s active codes. Use them quickly before they expire:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes