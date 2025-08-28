  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (28 August 2025) – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & Rewards

Claim your Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, 28 August 2025. Unlock free rewards like gun skins, diamonds, emotes, and bundles. Hurry—codes expire soon!

Garena’s Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most popular battle royale games, loved for its smooth gameplay and thrilling action.

Redeem codes are 12–16 character alphanumeric codes officially released by Garena. Players can use them to claim free in-game items such as:

  • Gun skins
  • Character bundles
  • Diamonds
  • Emotes
  • Other rewards

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (28 August 2025)

Here are today’s active codes. Use them quickly before they expire:

  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

  1. Visit the official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in using your Free Fire Max account (Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter).
  3. Enter any active code in the box and confirm.
  4. Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.
