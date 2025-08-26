  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 26, 2025) – Claim Free Skins & Diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – August 15, 2025

Highlights

Use these Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26, 2025, to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are short codes made by the game’s team. When players use them, they can get free rewards like:

  • Diamonds
  • Skins (for guns and characters)
  • Outfits
  • Emotes
  • Vouchers

These codes are free to use, but they only work for a short time or for a limited number of players. So it’s best to use them fast!

Redeem Codes:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM5

How to Use (Redeem) the Codes

  • Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in with your account (Facebook, Google, Apple, etc.)
  • Copy one code from the list above.
  • Paste it into the box on the site.
  • Click Confirm.
  • Open Free Fire MAX → check your mailbox for rewards.
