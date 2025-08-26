Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 26, 2025) – Claim Free Skins & Diamonds
Highlights
Use these Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26, 2025, to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are short codes made by the game’s team. When players use them, they can get free rewards like:
- Diamonds
- Skins (for guns and characters)
- Outfits
- Emotes
- Vouchers
These codes are free to use, but they only work for a short time or for a limited number of players. So it’s best to use them fast!
Redeem Codes:
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FF6WXQ9STKY3
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
NPTF2FWXPLV7
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFCBRX7QTSL4
FFSGT9KNQXT6
FPSTX9MKNLY5
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFEV4SQPFKX9
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFNGYZPPKNLX7
FFYNCXG2FNT4
FPUSG9XQTLMY
FFKSY9PQLWX5
FFNFSXTPVQZ7
GXFT9YNWLQZ3
FFM4X9HQWLM5
How to Use (Redeem) the Codes
- Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your account (Facebook, Google, Apple, etc.)
- Copy one code from the list above.
- Paste it into the box on the site.
- Click Confirm.
- Open Free Fire MAX → check your mailbox for rewards.
