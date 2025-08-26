Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 26, 2025) – Claim Free Skins & Diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are short codes made by the game’s team. When players use them, they can get free rewards like:

Diamonds

Skins (for guns and characters)

Outfits

Emotes

Vouchers

These codes are free to use, but they only work for a short time or for a limited number of players. So it’s best to use them fast!

Redeem Codes:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM5

How to Use (Redeem) the Codes