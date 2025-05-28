Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 28: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Good news for Garena Free Fire Max players! New redeem codes are available for May 28.

These codes give you free rewards in the game like clothes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

But hurry — these codes only work for a short time. Use them quickly to get your free items!

Here are the codes for today, May 28:

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

How to use the codes:

Go to the Free Fire Max rewards website.

Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

Copy a code from the list above.

Paste the code in the box on the website.

Press submit to get your free gift.