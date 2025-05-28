Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 28: Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 28, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, outfits, and more.
Good news for Garena Free Fire Max players! New redeem codes are available for May 28.
These codes give you free rewards in the game like clothes, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
But hurry — these codes only work for a short time. Use them quickly to get your free items!
Here are the codes for today, May 28:
FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER
FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER
FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB
FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
How to use the codes:
Go to the Free Fire Max rewards website.
Log in with Facebook, X, Google, or VK.
Copy a code from the list above.
Paste the code in the box on the website.
Press submit to get your free gift.