Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes & New Features - February 10, 2025

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular Garena Free Fire game. It has better graphics, smoother gameplay, and new features. Released in 2020, Free Fire MAX has become a favourite among gamers, with larger maps, new game modes, and an improved battle royale experience.

What Makes Garena Free Fire MAX Stand Out?

In Free Fire MAX, players can customize their weapons, unlock unique characters, and earn special rewards as they progress. The game offers several modes, including the classic Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch, catering to different types of players.

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular mobile games worldwide and is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. It supports multiple languages, making it accessible to players around the globe.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

To redeem rewards using Free Fire MAX codes, follow these easy steps:

1. Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

3. Enter the redeem codes (copy and paste the active codes into the text box).

4. Click 'Confirm' to submit your entry.

5. A pop-up window will appear for verification; click ‘OK’.

6. Collect your rewards via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10, 2025

Here are today’s active redeem codes and their corresponding rewards:

FPSTQ7MXNPY5 - Pirate Flag Emote

Pirate Flag Emote NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

M1887 One Punch Man Skin XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

LOL Emote FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin

Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Blizzard Brawl

Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Blizzard Brawl FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin

Golden Glare M1887 Skin FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring + Katana Snake Sword

Sasuke Ring + Katana Snake Sword FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds

1875 Diamonds FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote

Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote FFBYS2MQX9KM – Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Season 26 Wrapped & Ready

Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Season 26 Wrapped & Ready FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco

Important Notes for Players

Ensure your account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK, as guest accounts are not eligible for redemption.

Each code can only be used once. After redeeming, it will no longer work.

Redeem the codes within 24 hours, as they expire after that time.

Overview of Garena Free Fire

Launched in 2017, Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game for Android and iOS. It became the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2019, surpassing 1 billion downloads on Google Play.

