Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 26, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Rewards

Get the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 26, 2025. Claim free diamonds, gold, weapon skins, and characters now! Hurry, codes are valid for a limited time only.

Garena Free Fire Max has new codes for September 26, 2025. You can use these codes to get free stuff in the game. But be quick! These codes only work for a short time.

  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

How to Use the Codes

  1. Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards website.
  2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X account (you need to link your game account to one of these).
  3. Enter a redeem code in the box.
  4. Press submit.
  5. You will get a message that the code worked.
  6. Your rewards will be sent to your game mailbox. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account.
  7. Other items will be in your Vault inside the game.

Important Things to Remember

  • You need to link your game account to Facebook, Google, or X.
  • The codes only work for about 12 to 18 hours after they are released.
  • Each code can only be used once by one player.
  • If you play as a guest (no linked account), you cannot use these codes.
