Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes September 26, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has new codes for September 26, 2025. You can use these codes to get free stuff in the game. But be quick! These codes only work for a short time.

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

How to Use the Codes

Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards website. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X account (you need to link your game account to one of these). Enter a redeem code in the box. Press submit. You will get a message that the code worked. Your rewards will be sent to your game mailbox. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account. Other items will be in your Vault inside the game.

Important Things to Remember