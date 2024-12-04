Get Amazing Free Fire MAX Rewards with These Redeem Codes – Limited Time Only

Garena Free Fire MAX is a very popular game, especially after the ban of its older version, Garena Free Fire. It has amazing graphics and exciting gameplay, which makes it a favorite among many players in India.

One of the cool features of this game is redeem codes. These codes give players rewards, and they are available for only a limited time. You can use these codes for up to 12 to 18 hours, which makes them even more exciting.

What are redeem codes?

Redeem codes are 12-character codes made up of numbers and letters. When you use these codes, you get awesome rewards like skins, weapons, and other items in the game.

How to Use Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

1. Visit the website to redeem your codes: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in to the game using platforms like Facebook, Google, or Apple ID.

3. Enter the redeem code in the box on the website.

4. Click on ‘Confirm’ to redeem your rewards.

5. Open the game, and you will find your rewards in your in-game mail.

Redeem Codes for December 4:

Here are some codes you can use today to get amazing rewards:

- CTLQF6ZHXARJ – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Plus + 2170 Tokens

- FFWST4NYM6XB – Booyah Flameborn Bundle

- FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass

- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMB Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens

- FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

- FTY7FGN4XKHC – Frostfire Polar Bundle

Important Things to Remember:

1. You can only use these codes if you are logged into the game using Facebook, Google, or other linked accounts. Guest accounts cannot use these codes.

2. After redeeming the code, you will get your rewards in the mail section of the game. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to arrive.

Enjoy your rewards and have fun playing Garena Free Fire MAX.












