GTA 5 Online Car Duplication Glitch: How to Duplicate Cars for Money (2024)

Despite Rockstar Games addressing numerous issues with the *Agents of Sabotage* update, one GTA 5 Online money glitch is still reportedly active. As shown by the YouTuber All Eyez On Glitch GTA, a car duplication glitch continues to function even after the 1.70 patch update.

According to the YouTuber, players can use this glitch to duplicate cars and earn substantial in-game money by selling them.

On December 20, 2024, All Eyez On Glitch GTA shared a video demonstrating how GTA Online players on all consoles can duplicate cars using the Mobile Operations Center and the Bunker business.

To begin, players need to find a quick job from the in-game phone and leave as soon as the mission lobby starts to load. Next, they should drive the desired car into the Bunker, store it, and exit the property. After that, players must use any service or NPC vehicle to travel to their Facility, where a few Imponte Deluxos should be stored.Once a Deluxo is driven out, it will despawn.

Returning to the Bunker, the previously stored vehicle's number plate should have changed.

Players can now drive it to the back of the Mobile Operations Center and try to store it.

A "vehicle storage full" message will appear, which must be accepted for the glitch to work. After the vehicle is stored in the Mobile Operations Center, the glitch is complete, allowing players to sell the duplicated vehicle for in-game money.

Note: Players are strongly advised to avoid engaging in GTA 5 Online money glitches, as Rockstar Games takes strict action against those exploiting such issues.