GTA 6 Hidden Clue in New GTA Online Trailer

Rockstar Games teased GTA 6 in a GTA Online trailer. Fans saw a hidden clue, and the trailer was later removed. GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026.

On October 14, Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online trailer. Fans spotted a hidden clue about GTA 6. People shared their guesses online.

Trailer Taken Down

Later, Rockstar removed the trailer from YouTube. It can now only be seen with a direct link.

GTA 6 Release Delayed

In May 2025, Rockstar said GTA 6 will release on May 26, 2026. Fans were disappointed because of the delay.

Fans Hope for Updates

The new trailer has made fans excited again. Many are waiting for more news about GTA 6.

