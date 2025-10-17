HAL’s Nashik-Built LCA Tejas Mk1A Successfully Completes Its Maiden Flight

On October 17, the Light Combat Aircraft( LCA) Tejas Mk1A was flown in the presence Defense Minister Rajnath Singh . This is a significant milestone in India's progress towards Atma Nrbharta.

Inaugurated today are the third production line for LCA Mk1A and second for HTT-40. While the existing lines 1 and 2 for LCA and line 1 for HTT-40 are at Bengaluru, the new lines have been established in Nashik to scale up the supply of LCA Tejas aircraft to the IAF at a shorter lead time.

The Nashik production line at HAL will initially have an annual production capacity of eight aircraft. With the addition of the third production line, HAL’s total annual production capacity of LCA Mk1A increases to 24.

HAL will increase its capacity in Nashik to produce 10 aircraft per year, within the next two years. This will be done by adding one more assembly jig line, along with tooling system and PIPC facilities for Line Replaceable Units.

HTT-40: Bolstering the indigenous ecosystem

HAL has designed and developed the HTT-40 aircraft indigenously with internal funding, keeping in view the IAF’s ab-initio basic trainer aircraft requirements. The maiden flight (PT1) was achieved in May 2016, and the PT2 in May 2017.

HTT-40 Programme will create approximately 1,500 direct employment opportunities at HAL, and around 3,000 indirect jobs across more than 100 MSMEs in its supply chain. This will contribute to India's indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem.

IAF has the option to order an additional 36 HTT-40s.