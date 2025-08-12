Live
- Aishwarya Khare says 'This place tests you in every way' after nomination in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon
- War 2 Ticket Booking Open; Check Ticket Price
- Split in opinion leads to postponement of Man Utd fan group protest against Ratcliffe
- War 2 Ticket Booking Soon | Jr NTR Movie Tickets India
- Honor X7c 5G Launch in India | Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Smartphone
- The entire dressing room had an unspoken understanding: Ambati Rayudu recalls his time with MI
- 40 GWh battery cell capacity awarded to 4 firms, projects under implementation: Govt
- Delhi emerges as cybercrime hotspot, residents lose over Rs 1,450 cr in 11 Years
- Punjab Sarpanch Union chief joins BJP as party strengthens grassroots connect
- Centre initiates nomination of Chhath festival for UNESCO heritage list
Honor X7c 5G Launch in India | Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Smartphone
Honor X7c 5G coming soon to India with big screen, fast charging, durable design, and eco-friendly features. Check the latest updates on price and launch date.
Honor will unveil its new X7c 5G phone soon in India. It will be sold only on Amazon. The phone is already available in some other countries.
Design and Screen
The phone has a big 6.8-inch screen and a green color.
Performance and Battery
It has a strong processor and a big battery that charges fast.
Cameras
The phone has two cameras on the back and one front camera for selfies.
Durability and Software
It can resist dust and water splashes. The phone is made to last and runs the latest Android system.
Memory and Storage
It has enough memory and storage for apps and files.
Good for the Environment
Honor uses smart technology to make the phone energy-efficient. This helps save battery and reduce power use, which is better for the planet.
Price and Launch
The price and launch date will be shared soon.