Honor X7c 5G Launch in India | Energy-Efficient & Sustainable Smartphone

Highlights

Honor X7c 5G coming soon to India with big screen, fast charging, durable design, and eco-friendly features. Check the latest updates on price and launch date.

Honor will unveil its new X7c 5G phone soon in India. It will be sold only on Amazon. The phone is already available in some other countries.

Design and Screen

The phone has a big 6.8-inch screen and a green color.

Performance and Battery

It has a strong processor and a big battery that charges fast.

Cameras

The phone has two cameras on the back and one front camera for selfies.

Durability and Software

It can resist dust and water splashes. The phone is made to last and runs the latest Android system.

Memory and Storage

It has enough memory and storage for apps and files.

Good for the Environment

Honor uses smart technology to make the phone energy-efficient. This helps save battery and reduce power use, which is better for the planet.

Price and Launch

The price and launch date will be shared soon.

