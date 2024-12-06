India’s elderly population to reach 319 million by 2050, requires unified action: Experts

Live
The elderly population currently stands at about 104 million in India which is projected to rise to 319 million by 2050, calling for a unified action to address healthcare challenges, experts said on Friday.
New Delhi : The elderly population currently stands at about 104 million in India which is projected to rise to 319 million by 2050, calling for a unified action to address healthcare challenges, experts said on Friday.
Healthy ageing is about fostering physical, mental, and social well-being in order to enable people to live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.
Experts said that the government has been addressing this subject through laudable initiatives but over the years, major issues around elderly healthcare have emerged.
“In order to enable older persons to preserve their independence, remain active, and participate completely in their communities throughout their lives, supporting surroundings and policies are needed,” said Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Assocham National Council on CSR, which is the social arm of the industry chamber, during a panel discussion here.
Globally, ageing is one of the 21st century's most significant social challenges.
In India, with a three-fold increase in elderly population expected over the next two-and-a-half decades and geriatric care still being a relatively new area in healthcare and mainly restricted to cities, “I believe that empowerment of the elderly necessitates active and sustained participation from the corporate sector, civil society, and the government,” said Rajput.
According to Padma Shri Professor (Dr) Subhash Manchanda, cardiologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, yoga has the potential to control the common diseases among the elderly, like heart disease, high BP, diabetes and joint problems.
“Scientific studies show that yoga can delay brain damage and even may be anti-aging. Hence it is suggested that yoga is a perfect technique for healthy and graceful aging,” he suggested.
Professor Vinod Kumar, senior consultant in medicine and former head of Geriatric Clinic, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a man’s dream of graceful healthy aging and a happy old age is achievable through balanced diet without addictions, physical exercise, sound sleep, peace and relaxation, as well as by engaging in active mental, social and spiritual engagement.