Intel Hopes Panther Lake AI Chip Sparks Recovery Amid Foundry Losses

Intel has unveiled its first processor based on the manufacturing process 18A and is stepping up its game in the wake of AMD's increasing market share and the company's quarterly loss of $3 billion.

The company unveiled intel Panther Lake chip processor architecture on Thursday at its Arizona campus and positioned it as a major component in Intel's strategy to revive growth in its AI-driven computer sector. CEO Lip-Bu Tan stressed that Intel AI chip 2025 is essential to returning lost ground.

The Core Ultra Series 3 processors which are internally known in the industry as Panther Lake processor, are Intel's first consumer products based using the 18A process. Deliveries from Fab 52 located in Chandler, Arizona, are scheduled for 2025 later, and a wider availability is expected for January 2026.

Intel is making the announcement as a domestic strategy. "The United States has always been the home of Intel's most technologically advanced research and development, product design and manufacturing. It is our pleasure to continue building on this heritage while expanding our operations in the US and bringing innovative products to markets," said Tan.

This announcement is made amid continuing economic pressures on Intel's Foundry division. In the second quarter of 2025, the company reported operating Intel foundry losses that was $3.2 billion on $4.4 billion in revenue. The broadening of the Intel recovery strategy and cost-control measures are in progress in Intel's transformation efforts.

In a significant development this month, the White House invested $11.1 billion in Intel by acquiring the company's 9.9 percent share of Intel by purchasing 433.3 million shares. The intention is to give Intel with enough funds to invest in the latest technologies and to continue operations.

The competition within the AI chip market Intel is growing. Apple's most recent Apple Silicon laptops are still delivering stunning single-core and multi-threaded performance when compared with previous generation Intel i9 chips. In addition, AMD is making significant gains in the market for desktop CPUs and is capturing 32.2 percent of unit shares and 39.3 percent of the revenue shares in the second quarter of 2025. This will reduce Intel's dominance from 9:1 to approximately 2:1.