iPhone 15 Pro Max: Delicate or Tough? Find out

Apple introduced its iPhone 15 series after fans, tipsters, and analysts generated a lot of hype around it, and the series received vast amounts of praise. The iPhone 15 Pro Max received particular recognition. Lately, however, enthusiasm has been overshadowed by concerns. In the last week, users reported that their iPhone 15 Pro models had overheated, and warnings appeared even during simple tasks such as taking calls and setting up shortcuts. This has raised concerns about Apple's new A17 Pro chip and how it could affect the smartphone's longevity. Apple is implementing a software solution for this. In addition, doubts have been raised about the durability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But a new report could also put those concerns to rest.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Delicate or Tough?



Just a few days ago, YouTuber Zack Nelson, popularly known for his channel JerryRigEverything, published the durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As usual, tests were carried out, including scratching the screen and outer body and heating the screen. Although he emerged from these tests unscathed, he could not survive a simple test: the so-called bending test. When Nelson tried to bend the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the back glass broke quickly despite having a potentially stronger titanium frame.

Users took to social media platforms to voice their concerns about Apple's newest iPhones when the video surfaced. Could this be another repeat of the infamous Bendgate that Apple faced with the iPhone 6? A new report from Consumer Reports (via 9to5Mac) says otherwise.



Consumer Reports conducted a broader durability test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including a precision Instron compression test, which survived. Another iPhone 15 Pro Max was put on a glass and dropped about 100 times but had minimal scratches. Maria Rerecich, senior director of product testing at CR, said: "That shows that a lot of force can be required. "There is some flex in the phone that recovers when the force is released."



What Apple says



Apple also recently told Forbes about heating issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Cupertino-based tech giant also dismissed claims that the new titanium frame or USB Type-C was to blame for the issue. Instead, Apple claimed that increased background activity, some apps, and an iOS 17 bug were likely causing the iPhone 15 to overheat.