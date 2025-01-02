Live
iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked: A Budget-Friendly Upgrade for Apple Fans
The iPhone SE 4 promises affordable pricing, impressive upgrades, and a modern design, making it an exciting addition to Apple’s lineup.
Apple is all set to launch the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 in the coming months, sparking widespread curiosity among tech enthusiasts. This latest iteration, arriving after a three-year gap, may offer significant upgrades while maintaining its position as Apple’s budget-friendly option. With rumours swirling about its design and features, the newly leaked price hints at a reasonable hike, reassuring potential buyers.
iPhone SE 4 Pricing Insights
As per recent reports from the Korean outlet Naver, the iPhone SE 4, rumoured to be rebranded as the iPhone 16e, will be part of the iPhone 16 series but priced affordably. The device may start at ₹42,700 ($500 approximately), marking a modest $70 increase from its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3, launched in 2022. Considering the upgrades on offer, this price seems justified. However, Indian pricing may differ, with the 128GB variant likely to be around ₹50,000.
iPhone SE 4:Expected Specifications and Upgrades
The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a refreshed design, closely resembling the iPhone 14. It may sport a 6.06-inch OLED display and introduce Face ID for enhanced security. The device will likely be powered by Apple’s A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring a performance boost on par with standard iPhone 16 models.
Camera enthusiasts can expect a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing shooter, promising crisp and detailed photography. The iPhone SE 4 is also speculated to debut Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, setting a new benchmark for connectivity in this price segment.
With its modern design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the iPhone SE 4 is poised to attract a wide range of buyers. For those seeking a premium Apple experience without breaking the bank, this could be a compelling choice.