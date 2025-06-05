Live
IPL 2025 Prize Money: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win ₹20 Crores, Punjab Kings ₹13 Crores
IPL 2025 ended with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning their first title and ₹20 crores prize money. Punjab Kings received ₹13 crores as runners-up.
The IPL 2025 season, which entertained cricket fans for over two months, ended on June 3 with a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the IPL title for the first time by defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs.
Prize Money for IPL 2025 Winners and Runners-up
Champions – Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB received Rs. 20 crores as prize money for winning the IPL.
Note: This amount is the same as last season when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the title in 2024.
The prize money has grown significantly since IPL’s first season in 2008, when winners got Rs. 4.8 crores.
Runner-up – Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings earned Rs. 13 crores for finishing second.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, topped the league stage and reached the final for the second time. Despite a strong performance, they fell short in the final, scoring 184 runs against RCB’s 191.
Prize Money for Third and Fourth Place Teams
Third Place – Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians lost in Qualifier 2 and finished third, receiving Rs. 7 crores.
Captain Hardik Pandya led the team this season.
Fourth Place – Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans were eliminated in the Eliminator match and received Rs. 6.5 crores.
Prize Money for Other Teams
There is no official information yet about the prize money given to teams that did not reach the playoffs.