IPL 2025 Prize Money: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win ₹20 Crores, Punjab Kings ₹13 Crores

The IPL 2025 season, which entertained cricket fans for over two months, ended on June 3 with a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the IPL title for the first time by defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs.

Prize Money for IPL 2025 Winners and Runners-up

Champions – Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB received Rs. 20 crores as prize money for winning the IPL.

Note: This amount is the same as last season when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the title in 2024.

The prize money has grown significantly since IPL’s first season in 2008, when winners got Rs. 4.8 crores.

Runner-up – Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings earned Rs. 13 crores for finishing second.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, topped the league stage and reached the final for the second time. Despite a strong performance, they fell short in the final, scoring 184 runs against RCB’s 191.

Prize Money for Third and Fourth Place Teams

Third Place – Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians lost in Qualifier 2 and finished third, receiving Rs. 7 crores.

Captain Hardik Pandya led the team this season.

Fourth Place – Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans were eliminated in the Eliminator match and received Rs. 6.5 crores.

Prize Money for Other Teams

There is no official information yet about the prize money given to teams that did not reach the playoffs.