Jaipur resident placed 67 orders on Swiggy Instamart on a single day this year

New Delhi : As 2023 comes to a close, online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday revealed that a user from Jaipur placed 67 orders on Instamart on a single day this year.

Giving him competition, a Delhi resident saved Rs 1,70,102 on his yearly grocery bill of Rs 12,87,920 by fulfilling all his shopping needs on Instamart.

The single highest order was worth Rs 31,748, placed by a user from Chennai. The user stocked up on coffee, juice, cookies, nachos and chips, the company mentioned.



The platform saw 3,233 per cent increase in searches for air purifiers on its platform in November, and stocked up to Rs 30,00,000 worth of air purifiers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.



Speaking about snacks, Makhana stole the spotlight with a staggering 1.3 million orders. Onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves retained their positions as the most 'seasoned' trio of all orders.



"Speaking of love, move over from February, as September was the month of romance this year, with the maximum number of condom orders. What did users order the most alongside condoms? Onions, followed by bananas and chips," Swiggy revealed.



Swiggy's dedicated delivery partners have covered an astronomical 29,95,13,538 km this year, approximately 1,198 times the distance covered by Chandrayaan-3 enroute its mission to the moon.



The fastest delivery of the year was in Delhi, where the company delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds, the company claimed.



Milk, followed by curd and onions, was the most searched item on Instamart. Meanwhile, Bengaluru ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad put together.