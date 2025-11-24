MacBook Air M1 Drops to ₹51,990: A Budget Mac Deal That’s Hard to Ignore

Reliance Digital is wrapping up the year with a deal that’s bound to catch the eye of anyone considering a switch to macOS. The MacBook Air M1—Apple’s breakthrough laptop that redefined performance back in 2020—is now available for ₹51,990. Add ongoing bank discounts from Axis, IDFC, and HSBC, and the effective cost slips close to ₹50,000, making it one of the lowest prices ever offered in India.

This offer becomes even more compelling when you note that Apple has officially discontinued the M1 Air. As newer models like the MacBook Air M4 arrive—priced around ₹91,900 at stores such as Vijay Sales—the older M1 quietly steps back into the spotlight as the “value Mac” for everyday users who want reliable performance without paying premium prices.

So, is the MacBook Air M1 still worth buying in late 2025? Absolutely—if your needs match what this machine excels at. Here are the top reasons it remains a strong contender, and one factor that might make you consider a newer model instead.

Reasons to Buy the MacBook Air M1

1. M1 Chip Still Offers Outstanding Performance

The highlight of the MacBook Air M1 remains its powerful ARM-based chip. When it launched, the M1 shocked the industry—and even today, it easily outperforms many similarly priced Windows laptops. Whether it’s daily productivity, scripting, photo editing, casual content creation, or multitasking across apps, the M1 continues to deliver a fast, fluid, and reliable experience. It’s a massive leap over the older Intel-based Air models, which often struggled with heavier workflows.

2. Exceptional Battery Life

Battery life is another area where the M1 Air shines. Apple rated it for up to 18 hours, and real-world usage still comes impressively close. With regular tasks like writing, browsing, OTT streaming, and light editing, users typically get 1.5 to 2 days of power per charge. Even today, very few thin-and-light Windows laptops match this level of endurance.

3. Ultra-Light, Travel-Friendly Design

True to its “Air” lineage, the M1 model remains highly portable. Weighing just 1.29 kg and featuring a sleek profile, it’s ideal for students and working professionals who need a machine that’s easy to carry around. It slips effortlessly into any backpack and is perfect for travel or campus life.

4. Vivid Retina Display

The 13.3-inch Retina display is another strong selling point. With its 2560×1600 resolution, accurate colours, True Tone support, and 400 nits brightness, it remains one of the best screens in its price category. Whether you’re editing photos, binge-watching shows, or working for long hours, the display offers sharp visuals and a comfortable viewing experience.

Reason to Skip the MacBook Air M1

Despite its strengths, the M1 Air is still a four-year-old design. If you’re someone who wants the latest look, better webcams, slimmer bezels, or upgraded hardware, you might feel the age of this model. The MacBook Air M2 introduced a refreshed design with a brighter display, 1080p webcam, MagSafe charging, improved speakers, and support for features like the ProRes engine—making it more suitable for people who do frequent video calls or heavy media work.

While the M2 begins around ₹81,599, those willing to stretch their budget should consider the MacBook Air M4, which often sells for the same price after discounts and offers significantly faster performance and better overall efficiency.

If your daily tasks revolve around browsing, writing, entertainment, productivity, or light editing, the MacBook Air M1 at nearly ₹50,000 is an unbeatable deal. It still runs smoothly, lasts impressively long on a charge, and offers the classic Mac experience at a price rarely seen. But if you want a modern design or rely heavily on video editing and long video calls, investing a bit more in the M4 could be worth it.