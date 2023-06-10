Microsoft Bing brings images in chat responses

Microsoft has been working to improve its AI-powered chatbot since its launch and is shipping new features every week based on user feedback. After announcing improvements to Image Creator's text formatting and language support, the company brought more updates to improve the experience.



Images in chat responses



Since Bing search is an inherently visual experience, Microsoft is bringing more of that to chat. This means that users will now see images appear in chat responses.

If you ask questions in Bing chat about flamingos or capybaras, an image of these animals will appear inline with your response. Users can click on the image to open a knowledge card to explore more information about their habitat, diet, life cycle, and more. It should be noted that Bing Chat supports this experience across a wide range of topics, and Microsoft said it will continue to expand on it over time.

More optimized responses

Microsoft also said that Bing chat will now provide more streamlined responses for shopping, weather, finance, and auto. Microsoft said it had redesigned the visual elements that appear at the end of text-based responses to be better designed for the Bing chat experience.

For example, when using chat to shop, users will easily compare the items they are considering.

Better copy and paste experience

Microsoft has also improved the copy-and-paste experience when Bing Chat generates code or other blocks of formatted text. Users will see a separate copy button that allows them to quickly drop it elsewhere.

Additionally, prompts now include text formatting. When writing or copying your notice in Bing Chat, you can now include formatting such as paragraphs, bullets, or numbering.