Microsoft Supercharges Windows 11 with ‘Hey Copilot’ Voice and Vision Features for a Smarter PC Experience

As Microsoft prepares to phase out Windows 10, it’s setting the stage for a new era of intelligent computing with a major AI boost to Windows 11. The company has unveiled a series of updates to its Copilot assistant, turning it from a simple helper into the core of the Windows experience. With voice, vision, and automation capabilities, Microsoft aims to make every Windows 11 PC an “AI PC.”

The new update gives Copilot a significant personality upgrade, allowing users to interact more naturally through speech and visuals. The goal is clear — to transform PCs into interactive, intuitive devices while maintaining user privacy.

‘Hey Copilot’: Voice Commands Come Alive

Microsoft is introducing a hands-free voice activation feature, “Hey Copilot,” similar to familiar assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Users will soon be able to call upon Copilot by simply saying the phrase. Once enabled in settings, a small microphone icon and a chime will signal that Copilot is listening and ready to assist.

An interesting addition is the “Goodbye” command, allowing users to end a session politely. Copilot can also shut down automatically after a few seconds of inactivity. Microsoft reports that users interact twice as much with Copilot through voice compared to typing, and that these spoken interactions foster “deeper engagement.”

Copilot Gains ‘Vision’

Alongside its voice upgrade, Copilot is also getting “vision.” This capability enables the AI to “see” what’s on your screen and assist in real time. Whether you’re designing slides, editing photos, or managing spreadsheets, Copilot can analyse on-screen content and offer personalized insights or step-by-step help.

For instance, while working in PowerPoint, Copilot can review the entire presentation, suggest layout improvements, fix formatting errors, or demonstrate how to perform certain actions like resizing images or adding animations. The feature even extends to gaming, travel planning, and media viewing, making Copilot a truly visual guide.

For those who prefer typing, Microsoft plans to offer a text-based version of Copilot Vision for Windows Insiders, allowing full interaction without using a microphone.

Deeper Taskbar Integration

Copilot is also becoming more accessible via the Windows 11 taskbar. A new “Ask Copilot” button will give users instant access to its voice and vision tools. As Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, explains, “This experience leverages existing Windows APIs to return your apps, files and settings, like the Windows Search experience, and does not grant Copilot access to your content.”

This ensures that while Copilot helps users find what they need, it won’t compromise personal data security.

Introducing Copilot Actions

One of the most futuristic updates is Copilot Actions, which turns the assistant into a true AI agent. Users can now describe tasks in plain English — like resising photos, sending emails, or adjusting system settings — and Copilot will execute them autonomously.

With the fusion of voice, vision, and autonomous actions, Microsoft’s Copilot is evolving into the central brain of Windows 11, marking a defining shift in how users will interact with their PCs — not by typing or clicking, but simply by asking.