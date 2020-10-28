Microsoft Teams crosses 115 million daily active users; rise 50 percent

At the beginning of the pandemic, Microsoft saw an increase in Microsoft Teams, and it has kept rushing over the past six months. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed Microsoft Teams now has 115 million daily active users, during an earnings call with investors today. That's more than 50 percent rise from the 75 million that Microsoft reported almost six months ago.

Though it's challenging to compare Microsoft's numbers to its competitors, both Zoom and Google report daily active participants, which means a single user could be counted multiple times through different meetings during a day. Earlier this year, Google revealed it has 100 million daily active participants, and Zoom shared that it had 300 million daily active participants. Slack also observed some growth earlier this year.

Microsoft has been progressively improving Teams throughout the pandemic. Specifically for pandemic-era meetings, a new Together Mode was designed allowing participants to sit virtually next to each other. The NBA used the Teams feature for basketball games during the summer.

Microsoft has also opened Teams' doors to third-party apps, made the service available to consumers, and promised features like breakout rooms by the end of the year. Today Nadella also disclosed that LinkedIn now has 722 million users. LinkedIn has been progressively growing and adding to Microsoft's revenues since the company acquired the social network for $26 billion in 2016.