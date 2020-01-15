My Jio App Brings JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV and more under one roof

With the help of a new feature called 'Jio mini apps' Reliance Jio has merged popular apps like JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV into My Jio app. The features of this mini app enable the integration of Jio apps into the main My Jio app on your device.

As the new apps are all merged into the MyJio app, users can access them from the main MyJio app itself, and they need not download them separately. All these newly integrated apps can be seen on top of the home screen on MyJio.

With this feature, Reliance Jio seems to be following Airtel. Just the way Bharti Airtel customers can watch the Airtel Xstream app through the Airtel Thanks app. Moreover, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV, other apps like JioEngage can now be accessed through the My Jio app.

The users will find it easy to use the App and brings all the apps under one roof. Still, this particular feature of integrating all other user apps under one mainframe has come to rescue for those people who have limited memory or storage on their smartphones.

As you do not need to download these apps separately, you will save a lot of space on your smartphones. Though it looks like these Jio Mini Apps only offer basic functionality and for the user to access all the features, you might still need to download the app separately from the Play Store or the App Store. Jio Payment bank service from Reliance Jio should also be included in the My Jio suite of apps.