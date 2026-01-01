“Nothing Is Real by Default Anymore”: Adam Mosseri Sounds Alarm on AI Slop on Instagram

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve at breakneck speed, social media platforms are facing a new and unsettling challenge: the line between what is real and what is generated is rapidly disappearing. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has now publicly acknowledged this shift, warning that the platform may soon need to label AI-generated content—and even verify what is real—to preserve trust in the digital ecosystem.

In a detailed 20-slide post shared on Instagram, Mosseri reflected on how generative AI has transformed content creation in just a few months. With powerful tools now available to almost anyone, images and videos can be produced with minimal effort and astonishing realism. This surge has also led to what is commonly referred to as “AI slop”—low-quality, low-effort content generated at scale. However, Mosseri stressed that the bigger issue is not just quality, but credibility.

“For most of my life, I could safely assume photographs or videos were largely accurate captures of moments that happened. This is clearly no longer the case, and it’s going to take us years to adapt,” Mosseri wrote. According to him, users can no longer rely on visual media at face value, as AI-generated content becomes indistinguishable from authentic moments.

He explained that social media users will need to fundamentally change how they consume content. “We’re going to move from assuming what we see is real by default, to starting with scepticism. Paying attention to who is sharing something and why.” Mosseri also acknowledged how difficult this transition will be, adding, “This will be uncomfortable – we’re genetically predisposed to believing our eyes.”

To address this growing challenge, Mosseri hinted at concrete steps Instagram may take in the near future. Among them are clearer labels for AI-generated content and systems to verify authentic posts. “We need to build the best creative tools. Label AI-generated content and verify authentic content,” he said, describing the current moment as an era of “infinite synthetic content.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Mosseri admitted that Instagram is at a critical crossroads. “The key risk Instagram faces is that, as the world changes more quickly, the platform fails to keep up.” He warned that one of the most profound changes is that “authenticity is becoming infinitely reproducible,” meaning nearly every aspect of online identity and creativity can now be convincingly faked with the right AI tools.

Despite the concerns, Mosseri was careful to strike a balanced tone. He noted that not all AI-generated content deserves criticism. “We like to complain about ‘AI slop,’ but there’s a lot of amazing AI content,” he said, acknowledging that AI creativity has also unlocked new forms of expression and entertainment.

The commercial potential of such content is already evident. Recently, reports suggested that an Indian AI-driven YouTube channel, Bandar Apna Dost, earned around Rs 35 crore, underscoring how massive audiences are embracing synthetic content.

Ultimately, Mosseri made it clear that adaptation is no longer optional. “Instagram is going to have to evolve in a number of ways, and fast,” he concluded, signalling a future where platforms actively help users navigate a world where seeing is no longer believed.