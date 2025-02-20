Nothing Phone 3a Leaked: Launch Date, Price, and Key Specs Revealed

Nothing is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone lineup, the Nothing Phone 3a series, on March 4. The series is expected to include two models – a standard Phone 3a and a Phone 3a Pro. Unlike last year’s Phone 2a, which came with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming models will be powered by Snapdragon processors. A recent report has also revealed the key specifications of the Phone 3a, including details of the display, battery, and camera. Furthermore, Nothing has announced that these smartphones will be manufactured locally at its Chennai plant.

Nothing Phone 3a Design Leaked

A recent teaser from Nothing has sparked discussions about the camera module design. The teaser features two patterns – one with three dots on a horizontal line and another in an L-shape. This suggests that the Phone 3a and 3a Pro may have different rear camera designs.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

As per the leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the phone is said to have an IP64 rating, which provides dust and water resistance.

The Nothing Phone 3a could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The phone will likely house a 5000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 3a Camera Details

One of the highlights of the Nothing Phone 3a could be its triple-camera system. The phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera with 2x zoom. This will be a notable upgrade as previous Nothing phones did not feature a dedicated telephoto lens.

Nothing Phone 3a Price and Launch Date in India

The Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched globally and in India on March 4. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India, including launch offers. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.