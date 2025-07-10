Nvidia reaches a $4 trillion market valuation, fueled by its leadership in artificial intelligence technology

July 9 (Reuters) - Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab A brief time, Nvidia stock market value of $4.5 trillion Wednesday making it the largest market capitalization in history. The first company in the world to achieve the mark and solidifying its status in the ranks of Wall Street's most sought-after stocks.

Nvidia hits $4 trillion 1.80% takes its market value to about $3.97 trillion, less than a hair under $4 trillion.

The market's appreciation for Nvidia's stock demonstrates Wall Street's belief in the rapid development of Nvidia AI dominance and the company's high-performance chips serving as the basis of this technology advancement.

“It’s a testimony to how companies are putting more money into AI. It’s a sign of the times: that this is where the future’s going to be driving forward technologically,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

Nvidia stock price record reached for its first market in the month of June, 2023. It increased its market value by more than one year, which is more quickly than Apple (AAPL.O), opens a new tab and Microsoft (MSFT.O), and opens a new tab which is the sole U.S. firms with market values that exceed $3 trillion.

Microsoft is the second-highest valued U.S. company, with an estimated total market value in the range of $3.74 trillion. The Nvidia trillion dollar club increased 1.4 percent on Wednesday and closed at $503.51.

Nvidia AI leadership has risen by 74% since its lows in April, after global markets were shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strike.

Positive outlook on trade partners signing agreements that are in agreement with U.S. has lifted stocks in recent times and stocks like the S&P 500 (.SPX) opens new tab reaching a record highest.

Nvidia now makes up roughly 7.3% of the S&P 500 index, while Apple and Microsoft represent about 7% and 6%, respectively.