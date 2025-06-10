Oppo K13x 5G Set to launch in India soon with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 6,000mAh battery

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo K13x 5G in India, marking the second K-series smartphone debut in the country this year following the Oppo K13. The device will be sold via Flipkart and OPPO's official online store.



According to a new report from 91Mobiles, a leaked image of the retail box suggests the Oppo K13x 5G could be priced under ₹15,999. The design features a flat display with a punch-hole camera and rounded corners, aligning with Oppo’s recent teaser showcasing the phone's silhouette.

The Oppo K13x 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and backed by a robust 6,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. Camera-wise, the phone may sport a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary rear camera, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo has confirmed that the K13x 5G will come with a durable build, AI-powered camera features, and ultra-fast charging capabilities—targeted at budget-conscious users seeking reliable 5G performance.