Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready for Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day! This event features the adorable Fresh Snow Pokémon, Vanillite, from the Unova region. Whether you're a long-time player or new to the game, this guide has everything you need to enjoy the event to the fullest.

Event Date & Time

Date: Saturday, 27 April 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time

Featured Pokémon: Vanillite (Ice-type)

Vanillite will appear more frequently, and shiny Vanillite will be easier to find.

Exclusive Moves

Evolve Vanillite into Vanilluxe during the event to get the Charged Move, Avalanche.

Avalanche Power:

Trainer Battles: 90

Gyms & Raids: 85

Deadline: Evolve before 10:00 PM on 4 May 2025.

Shiny Odds

The chance of finding a Shiny Vanillite during the event is 1-in-25. This is your best opportunity to catch one!

Special Research

Cost: £2 (or local equivalent)

What’s Included:

3 Vanillite encounters with special backgrounds

More Vanillite encounters

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

You can gift this ticket to Great Friends or higher.

Timed Research

Free Timed Research will be available during and after the event. It ends on 4 May 2025 at 10:00 PM local time.

Tasks & Rewards:

Catch a Pokémon: 1,000 XP

Catch Pokémon for 2, 3, 4, and 5 days: Vanillite encounters, Stardust, and XP

Final Reward: 5,000 Stardust + Vanillite encounter

Event Bonuses

3× XP for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× chance for Candy XL (for Trainers Level 31+)

3-hour Lures & Incense

Extra Special Trades (max 2 per day)

50% less Stardust for trades

Active from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

Field Research Tasks

Task 1: Catch 3 Vanillite (Vanillite encounter, items)

Task 2: Complete the Party Challenge (Vanillite with special background)

PokeStop Showcases

Participate in PokeStop Showcases for extra rewards in your local area.

In-Game Bundles

Ultra Community Day Box (£1.99)

2 Rare Candy

1 Special Research ticket

Community Day Bundles:

1,350 PokeCoins: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, 5 Lucky Eggs

480 PokeCoins: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module

How to Prepare

Stock up on Ultra Balls and Pinap Berries.

Clear space in your Pokémon storage.

Use Incense and Lures (they last for 3 hours).

Plan your trades and catches based on event bonuses.

Upcoming Community Day Events

Sunday, 11 May 2025

Saturday, 24 May 2025 (Community Day Classic)