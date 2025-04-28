  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
x
Highlights

Join the excitement of Pokémon GO’s Vanillite Community Day on 27 April 2025! This guide covers event times, shiny odds, exclusive moves, special research, bonuses, and how to prepare for the best experience.

Get ready for Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day! This event features the adorable Fresh Snow Pokémon, Vanillite, from the Unova region. Whether you're a long-time player or new to the game, this guide has everything you need to enjoy the event to the fullest.

Event Date & Time

Date: Saturday, 27 April 2025

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time

Featured Pokémon: Vanillite (Ice-type)

Vanillite will appear more frequently, and shiny Vanillite will be easier to find.

Exclusive Moves

Evolve Vanillite into Vanilluxe during the event to get the Charged Move, Avalanche.

Avalanche Power:

Trainer Battles: 90

Gyms & Raids: 85

Deadline: Evolve before 10:00 PM on 4 May 2025.

Shiny Odds

The chance of finding a Shiny Vanillite during the event is 1-in-25. This is your best opportunity to catch one!

Special Research

Cost: £2 (or local equivalent)

What’s Included:

3 Vanillite encounters with special backgrounds

More Vanillite encounters

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

You can gift this ticket to Great Friends or higher.

Timed Research

Free Timed Research will be available during and after the event. It ends on 4 May 2025 at 10:00 PM local time.

Tasks & Rewards:

Catch a Pokémon: 1,000 XP

Catch Pokémon for 2, 3, 4, and 5 days: Vanillite encounters, Stardust, and XP

Final Reward: 5,000 Stardust + Vanillite encounter

Event Bonuses

3× XP for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× chance for Candy XL (for Trainers Level 31+)

3-hour Lures & Incense

Extra Special Trades (max 2 per day)

50% less Stardust for trades

Active from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

Field Research Tasks

Task 1: Catch 3 Vanillite (Vanillite encounter, items)

Task 2: Complete the Party Challenge (Vanillite with special background)

PokeStop Showcases

Participate in PokeStop Showcases for extra rewards in your local area.

In-Game Bundles

Ultra Community Day Box (£1.99)

2 Rare Candy

1 Special Research ticket

Community Day Bundles:

1,350 PokeCoins: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, 5 Lucky Eggs

480 PokeCoins: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module

How to Prepare

Stock up on Ultra Balls and Pinap Berries.

Clear space in your Pokémon storage.

Use Incense and Lures (they last for 3 hours).

Plan your trades and catches based on event bonuses.

Upcoming Community Day Events

Sunday, 11 May 2025

Saturday, 24 May 2025 (Community Day Classic)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick