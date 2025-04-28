Live
- AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care
- IPL 2025: DC seek return to winning ways against erratic KKR
- Calcutta High Court directs police to identify protesters who made derogatory comments about judge
- Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
- Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player
- Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
- Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Jabalpur, probe underway
- ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer
- Refresh This Summer with Mango Pulp: Healthy Reasons to Add It to Your Diet
- India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant
Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
Join the excitement of Pokémon GO’s Vanillite Community Day on 27 April 2025! This guide covers event times, shiny odds, exclusive moves, special research, bonuses, and how to prepare for the best experience.
Get ready for Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day! This event features the adorable Fresh Snow Pokémon, Vanillite, from the Unova region. Whether you're a long-time player or new to the game, this guide has everything you need to enjoy the event to the fullest.
Event Date & Time
Date: Saturday, 27 April 2025
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time
Featured Pokémon: Vanillite (Ice-type)
Vanillite will appear more frequently, and shiny Vanillite will be easier to find.
Exclusive Moves
Evolve Vanillite into Vanilluxe during the event to get the Charged Move, Avalanche.
Avalanche Power:
Trainer Battles: 90
Gyms & Raids: 85
Deadline: Evolve before 10:00 PM on 4 May 2025.
Shiny Odds
The chance of finding a Shiny Vanillite during the event is 1-in-25. This is your best opportunity to catch one!
Special Research
Cost: £2 (or local equivalent)
What’s Included:
3 Vanillite encounters with special backgrounds
More Vanillite encounters
1 Premium Battle Pass
1 Rare Candy XL
You can gift this ticket to Great Friends or higher.
Timed Research
Free Timed Research will be available during and after the event. It ends on 4 May 2025 at 10:00 PM local time.
Tasks & Rewards:
Catch a Pokémon: 1,000 XP
Catch Pokémon for 2, 3, 4, and 5 days: Vanillite encounters, Stardust, and XP
Final Reward: 5,000 Stardust + Vanillite encounter
Event Bonuses
3× XP for catching Pokémon
2× Candy for catching Pokémon
2× chance for Candy XL (for Trainers Level 31+)
3-hour Lures & Incense
Extra Special Trades (max 2 per day)
50% less Stardust for trades
Active from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.
Field Research Tasks
Task 1: Catch 3 Vanillite (Vanillite encounter, items)
Task 2: Complete the Party Challenge (Vanillite with special background)
PokeStop Showcases
Participate in PokeStop Showcases for extra rewards in your local area.
In-Game Bundles
Ultra Community Day Box (£1.99)
2 Rare Candy
1 Special Research ticket
Community Day Bundles:
1,350 PokeCoins: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, 5 Lucky Eggs
480 PokeCoins: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, 1 Lure Module
How to Prepare
Stock up on Ultra Balls and Pinap Berries.
Clear space in your Pokémon storage.
Use Incense and Lures (they last for 3 hours).
Plan your trades and catches based on event bonuses.
Upcoming Community Day Events
Sunday, 11 May 2025
Saturday, 24 May 2025 (Community Day Classic)