  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Realme 14 Pro Series Launching on January 16 in India: Details

Realme 14 Pro Series Launching on January 16 in India: Details
x
Highlights

The Realme 14 Pro series debuts in India on January 16, showcasing cutting-edge design, enhanced cameras, and powerful performance.

Realme has officially announced the launch of its much-awaited Realme 14 Pro series in India, scheduled for January 16. This series will include Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Here's a closer look at the features and specifications that have already been revealed.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Key Features and Specifications

The standout feature of the Realme 14 Pro series is its innovative colour-changing rear panel, a first for the brand. The lineup will be available in two stunning finishes—Suede Grey and Pearl White. The Suede Grey variant sports a premium vegan leather back, while the Pearl White version utilizes cold-sensitive technology that changes to blue shades when the temperature drops below 16°C.

Additionally, India-exclusive colours will make their debut, with Jaipur Pink designated for the Pro model and Bikaner Purple for the Pro+. Both phones feature a unique circular camera module with a triple-camera design inspired by a fidget spinner, adding a creative flair to the aesthetics.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Realme 14 Pro series boasts a robust triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor for telephoto shots. The telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and an impressive 120x digital zoom. On the front, a 32MP camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

For low-light photography, the series features the "MagicGlow Triple Flash" system, which enhances illumination using three flash units. Realme has also integrated AI-based enhancements, including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 and the AI HyperRAW Algorithm, to deliver sharper images with improved HDR quality.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Performance and Software

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, Realme claims this processor offers performance two generations ahead of its predecessors. The devices will come with a 6,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and Android 15 pre-installed, ensuring a smooth and powerful user experience.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing is yet to be announced, industry insiders predict the series will remain in a similar price range to the Realme 13 Pro, starting at approximately ₹26,999. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick