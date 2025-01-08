Realme 14 Pro Series Launching on January 16 in India: Details

Realme has officially announced the launch of its much-awaited Realme 14 Pro series in India, scheduled for January 16. This series will include Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Here's a closer look at the features and specifications that have already been revealed.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Key Features and Specifications

The standout feature of the Realme 14 Pro series is its innovative colour-changing rear panel, a first for the brand. The lineup will be available in two stunning finishes—Suede Grey and Pearl White. The Suede Grey variant sports a premium vegan leather back, while the Pearl White version utilizes cold-sensitive technology that changes to blue shades when the temperature drops below 16°C.

Additionally, India-exclusive colours will make their debut, with Jaipur Pink designated for the Pro model and Bikaner Purple for the Pro+. Both phones feature a unique circular camera module with a triple-camera design inspired by a fidget spinner, adding a creative flair to the aesthetics.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Realme 14 Pro series boasts a robust triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor for telephoto shots. The telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and an impressive 120x digital zoom. On the front, a 32MP camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

For low-light photography, the series features the "MagicGlow Triple Flash" system, which enhances illumination using three flash units. Realme has also integrated AI-based enhancements, including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 and the AI HyperRAW Algorithm, to deliver sharper images with improved HDR quality.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Performance and Software

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, Realme claims this processor offers performance two generations ahead of its predecessors. The devices will come with a 6,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and Android 15 pre-installed, ensuring a smooth and powerful user experience.

Realme 14 Pro Series:Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing is yet to be announced, industry insiders predict the series will remain in a similar price range to the Realme 13 Pro, starting at approximately ₹26,999. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.