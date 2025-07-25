Realme 15 Pro 5 G Launches in India: Starting at ₹23,999 with Exciting Variants and Offers

Realme has today announced its two mid-range smartphones, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G India. Realme 15 Pro launch offers with these top new Realme 15 Pro features and new offers. Realme is branding the smartphones as an “AI Party Phone” owing to its new AI-based features, camera, and performance. In addition to camera and performance, the Realme 15 series 5G also packs in a huge 7000mAh Titan battery that will surely appeal to potential customers.

Realme 15 Series 5G: Price, Availability and Launch Offers Details

Realme 15 Pro 5G will be available in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green and Silk Purple colour options. Realme 15 is expected to come in three Realme 15 variants, which might be Realme 15 price in India:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 31,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 33,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 35,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs. 38,999.

Realme 15 Pro 5G India customers can avail of Rs. 3000 instant discount on select banks. Realme smartphone under 25000 with up to ₹6000 exchange value and up to 12 months of No Cost EMI

On purchasing the Realme 15 5G, customers can avail of Rs. 2000 instant discount on select banks. Additionally, they will also get Rs. 5000 exchange bonus and No Cost EMI for up to 9 months. Pre-orders are already live on Realme India’s website, and the sale will begin on July 30 on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores.

Realme 15 specifications include a vibrant 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curved+ display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a bright peak brightness of up to 6500 nits for crisp visuals at any time of the day. Lastly, the phone has a 7000mAh battery which supports 80W Ultra Charge.