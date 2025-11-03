Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Unveiled with Striking Design and F1-Themed UI Enhancements

Realme has officially introduced the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition in China, just days after Redmi’s announcement of its Lamborghini-branded K90 Pro Max Champion Edition. This new collaboration continues the growing trend of automotive-inspired smartphones that blend high-performance design with flagship-level specifications.

A Racing-Inspired Design

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition takes design cues directly from the iconic Formula 1 team. It debuts in a stunning Aston Martin Green colour — the same signature shade used by the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team. Complementing the rich green tone are lime and white accents forming what Realme describes as a “dual-wing aerodynamic texture.” The backplate proudly displays the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team logo, reinforcing the phone’s exclusive motorsport identity.

Adding to its unique look, the camera module of the GT 8 Pro has also been reimagined. The main module features bold lime and green highlights, while the surrounding modules adopt subtle green tones with lime outlines. In a first for Realme, the phone reportedly supports swappable camera modules, allowing users to customize the device’s aesthetics to match their preferences.

Exclusive UI Enhancements

The Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition doesn’t just wear the racing spirit on the outside. Realme has infused the user interface with F1-themed visual elements, including exclusive animations, wallpapers, and a dedicated Aston Martin watermark for camera photos. These subtle touches aim to deliver an immersive Formula 1 experience for motorsport enthusiasts.

Realme is also expected to include a custom packaging box, a protective case embossed with the Aston Martin logo, and even a racing-themed SIM ejector tool, making the unboxing experience as premium as the phone itself.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, the limited edition retains the same powerful hardware as the standard GT 8 Pro. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a dedicated R1 gaming chip for optimized performance. It features a 6.79-inch OLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals.

Powering the phone is a massive 7,000mAh battery, supported by 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging — promising quick top-ups and long-lasting endurance. Photography is handled by a triple-camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, ensuring flagship-grade imaging performance.

Launch Details

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is set to debut in China on November 10, 2025. However, Realme has not yet confirmed whether this special edition will be released in international markets, including India.

This marks the second partnership between Realme and Aston Martin following the GT 7 series collaboration, reinforcing the brand’s ambition to merge luxury automotive aesthetics with cutting-edge smartphone technology.