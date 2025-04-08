Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes, April 8, 2025

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 8, 2025. These codes let players unlock free rewards like character skins, diamonds, and weapons.

The codes are available for a limited time, so use them quickly before they expire. Below are the active codes for today:

Active Codes for April 8, 2025:

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

Know How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK.

3. Copy a code from the list and paste it into the text box on the website.