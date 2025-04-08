Live
Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes, April 8, 2025
Highlights
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 8, 2025. These codes let players unlock free rewards like character skins, diamonds, and weapons.
The codes are available for a limited time, so use them quickly before they expire. Below are the active codes for today:
Active Codes for April 8, 2025:
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
- E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
Know How to Redeem Codes:
1. Go to the Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
2. Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK.
3. Copy a code from the list and paste it into the text box on the website.
