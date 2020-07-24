Redmi Note 9 Goes on First Sale Today: Know Availability, Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 made an entry in the Indian market at an initial price of Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 9 is the third smartphone variant in the Redmi Note 9 series. The earlier models are Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase starting 12 pm today, on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9: Price and Availability

Redmi Note 9 comes is available in three storage variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, cost at Rs 11,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, available at Rs 14,999, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, price in not disclosed yet.

The smartphone comes in three colour variants Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green. Today Redmi Note 9 can be bought on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53- inch FHD+ punch-hole display. Redmi Note 9 brings a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage; which can be expanded up to 512 GB. MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers Redmi Note 9.

In the optical front, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that has a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The camera comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies purpose.

Redmi Note 9 is power-packed with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging (which can be slower with non-Redmi devices). The smartphone comes with P2i splash resistance.