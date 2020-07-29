Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale at 12 PM on Amazon and Mi.Com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can be purchased today at 12 pm from Amazon and Mi.com. Recently the smartphone price was increased due to the growth in GST on smartphones in the country. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at a beginning price of Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Revised Price

In case you happened to miss it, GST hikes in India that came into effect from April 2020, forced companies to increase the prices of their smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a hiked price now:

The Note 9 Pro Max is available in three storage and RAM variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 16,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costing at Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 19,999.

The smartphone is being sold on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12.00 pm.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

Snapdragon 720G chipset powers the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and comes with NavIC support. It is powered by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging as well. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 internal storage.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch display that has a 16:9 screen to body ratio. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max brings a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear that includes 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It features a selfie camera upfront of a 32 MP.