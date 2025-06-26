Samsung Galaxy F05 with 4 GB RAM just at Rs 6,499 on Flipkart

The Galaxy F05 is perfect for those seeking style, performance, and value in one smartphone," said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India. "With a 5000mAh battery, fast charging, and top-notch camera, it reflects Samsung’s commitment to meaningful innovation at an affordable price."

Stunning Camera and Design

The Galaxy F05 turns heads with its elegant leather pattern back panel. It features a 50MP main rear camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering sharp, detailed images even in low light. An 8MP front camera ensures crisp selfies and smooth video calls.

Smooth Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Galaxy F05 promises fast performance and easy multitasking. With up to 8GB RAM via RAM Plus and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), users can enjoy a seamless experience without worrying about space or lag.

Immersive Display

The Galaxy F05 boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display, perfect for browsing, social media, or binge-watching. Its expansive screen ensures an immersive visual experience tailored for content lovers.

All-day Battery Life

Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment and productivity throughout the day.

Android 14 and Long-Term Support

The phone runs on Android 14 out of the box and is future-ready with two generations of OS updates and four years of security patches. It also includes Face Unlock for added security.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy F05 will be available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, expandable up to 1TB. It comes in Twilight Blue and will go on sale starting September 20 on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across India, with special launch offers.