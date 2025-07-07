Samsung Galaxy Foldables Leak Ahead of Unpacked Event: Key Specifications and Variants Revealed

Just days before Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, major specifications for three upcoming foldable smartphones have leaked online. According to German tech journalist Roland Quandt of WinFuture, promotional materials for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a new Z Flip 7 FE have surfaced, revealing key hardware details ahead of the official launch.

The biggest of the trio, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to be significantly thinner than its predecessors. Quandt cites official marketing language that claims the device will measure just 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. That would place it among the slimmest foldables on the market—just 0.1mm thicker than Honor’s Magic V5, and on par with Oppo’s Find N5. Even more impressive is the weight: at 216 grams, the Fold 7 may be the lightest book-style foldable yet.

Despite the slimmer body, Samsung isn’t compromising on performance. The Fold 7 will sport larger displays—6.5 inches externally and 8 inches internally—alongside a 4,400mAh battery, matching its predecessor. It's expected to run on Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will offer 256GB and 512GB storage options, though a 1TB model might be available in select regions. The only camera spec currently confirmed is a massive 200MP main sensor. Colour variants are likely to include blue, black, and silver.

Next in line is the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is also seeing significant upgrades. Most notably, it will feature a larger 4.1-inch external display that wraps around the dual camera lenses—mirroring the design of Motorola’s Razr line. This detail aligns with renders and a leaked hands-on video that emerged recently.

Under the hood, the Flip 7 will house a 4,300mAh battery—just shy of the Fold 7’s—while maintaining a sleek profile. It will offer the same 256GB and 512GB storage options and colour choices, with a 50MP primary camera completing the hardware suite.

Samsung is also set to debut a more affordable version: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Designed to bring foldable technology to a wider audience, this model will reportedly come with 128GB and 256GB storage options, as well as a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. It’s expected to maintain the same screen sizes as the standard Flip 7, indicating it might also include the wrap-around cover display—though earlier reports had suggested a reused Flip 6 design. For now, it appears the FE variant will launch in black and white.

In addition to these foldable smartphones, Quandt also revealed what appear to be official images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. These wearables seem to adopt a new "squircle" body shape, first seen in the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

However, there's no word yet on the long-rumoured Samsung trifold phone. While it may be teased at the Unpacked event, a full reveal seems unlikely this week.