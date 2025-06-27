Live
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launch Today in India | Key Features & Price
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G launches today in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and fast charging. Price under Rs. 20,000. Buy online and in stores.
The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will launch in India today as the new model after the Galaxy M35 5G. The phone comes with a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It has a strong 50-megapixel main camera with image stabilization and a 12-megapixel front camera. Both cameras can record 4K videos.
The phone runs on an Exynos 1380 processor with at least 6GB RAM and uses Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7. It also includes smart AI features and Google’s Circle-to-Search.
The Galaxy M36 5G has a big 5,000mAh battery and supports fast 45W wired charging. It will be available in three colors: Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black.
Samsung has priced the phone under Rs. 20,000. It will be sold online on Amazon, Samsung’s website, and in stores.