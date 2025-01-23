Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: India Pricing, Pre-Order Offers and Availability

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 series, comprising the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, has officially launched globally and in India. While fans were hoping for news about the Galaxy S25 Edge (also known as S25 Slim), Samsung has only teased its existence following the Galaxy Unpacked event. For now, the trio of Galaxy S25 phones is here, and early buyers can enjoy exciting pre-order benefits.

Pre-Order Details and Availability

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series began on January 23, 2025. Customers can reserve their phones through major online and offline retailers, as well as Samsung’s official India website. The devices will be available for purchase starting February 7, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications and Pricing

All three models in the Galaxy S25 series are powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and come equipped with 12GB of RAM as a standard feature across all variants.

Galaxy S25: The base Galaxy S25 model is priced at Rs 80,999 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 92,999. Buyers can choose from Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint colours. Exclusive colours available only through Samsung’s website include Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold. Pre-order benefits include:

Rs 11,000 upgrade bonus when exchanging an older device. Rs 7,000 cashback. 9-month no-cost EMI plan.



Galaxy S25+: Starting at Rs 99,999 for the 256GB variant, the Galaxy S25+ is priced at Rs 1,11,999 for the 512GB option. Standard colours are Navy and Silver Shadow, while Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold are exclusive to Samsung’s website. Additional pre-order offers include:

Rs 11,000 upgrade bonus. Rs 7,000 cashback. 9-month no-cost EMI plan. Storage upgrade: Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25+ can get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model.



Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ also come with a 24-month no-cost EMI option, available through leading NBFCs.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: The flagship model of the series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,65,999, respectively. Standard colour options include Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Black. Samsung’s website offers additional exclusive colours: Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold. Pre-order benefits for the Galaxy S25 Ultra include: